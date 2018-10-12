Rainfall Totals Vary Across the High Country as Some Areas Received Eight Inches of Rain

Published Friday, October 12, 2018 at 3:53 pm

By Nathan Ham

Hurricane Michael is long gone, but it certainly had a lasting impact on the High Country over the last couple of days.

According to the National Weather Service, Linville, Seven Devils and areas near Deep Gap received upwards of eight inches of rain on Thursday. Boone, Newland and Vilas all received between five and six inches of rain while Blowing Rock and Banner Elk saw over four inches of rain.

On Grandfather Mountain, it was certainly an active day of weather. The weather station at the Mile High Swinging Bridge received a wind gust that reached 88 MPH and temperatures dipped to near freezing at 34 degrees. The NWS had rainfall totals reaching as high as eight inches on the mountain as well.

Combining the rain totals from this storm and what was left of Hurricane Florence that rolled through the area less than a month ago, Boone received 11.2 inches of rain, Blowing Rock received 11.24 inches of rain, Newland got 8.32 inches, Banner Elk had 8.2 inches, Deep Gap had 11.87 inches and Linville received 11.61 inches. Those numbers are from data provided by the weather stations for each location from Ray’s Weather Center.

For those of you that have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of fall weather, you’re in for a treat this weekend with a good amount of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 50s with lows dipping down near 40 degrees for Saturday and Sunday, that according to the most recent forecast from Ray’s Weather Center. High temperatures will jump back into the 60s for Monday and Tuesday with slight chances of showers each day.

