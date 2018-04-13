Rain, Thunderstorms and Snow Returning to the Weather Forecast for the High Country

Published Friday, April 13, 2018 at 11:35 am

By Nathan Ham

If you have anything you need to do outside, make sure to get it done on Friday or Saturday. After that, it’s going to be a couple of potentially nasty weather days in the High Country.

Highs for Friday are expected to reach into the 70s with mostly sunny conditions across the area. Saturday looks like much of the same with a lot of sun during the days and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Unfortunately for those hoping the warm weather would stay around, you’re going to be disappointed once again. Rain and thunderstorms move into the area on Sunday with rain estimates of over two inches possible with temperatures dropping throughout the day.

On Monday, snow returns to the forecast with highs reaching just 40 degrees and a good chance of some snow showers and flurries. No accumulation is expected for locations below 4,500 feet. Locations above that mark might receive and inch or so of snow according to Ray’s Weather Center.

The weather will start to warm back up again after that with highs in the 50s on Tuesday and back into the 60s on Wednesday.

