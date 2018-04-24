Rain Continues to Fall Across the High Country; Flood Warning in Effect for Watauga County until 8 p.m.

Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 2:22 pm

By Nathan Ham

Boone has gotten just over 3.5 inches of rain out of this storm that has dumped up to five inches of rain in some locations throughout the High Country in the last 36 hours.

The worst of the rainfall appears to be over with, however moderate and heavy showers have persisted through the area and a flash flood warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. Flood watches remain in effect for Ashe and Avery counties until 8 p.m.

Drivers have had to battle ponding in the roadways as well as water flowing into the road from clogged up drains or small streams.

In other areas, Blowing Rock has received 3.45 inches of rain as of 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Deep Gap has gotten over four inches of rain from this storm at 4.29. In Avery County, Linville has gotten 4.72 inches of rain, Banner Elk has seen 4.13 inches and Newland’s rain total has measured in at 3.59 inches so far. In neighboring Ashe County, Jefferson has received 3.34 inches.

Lingering showers will hang around Wednesday and Thursday, but for Friday and the weekend, things are setting up to be a beautiful spring weekend.

High temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 60’s with lots of sun and a break from the rain.

Check out Ray’s Weather Center for updated weather forecasts for the area, as well as a look at the weather for MerleFest happening Thursday through Sunday in Wilkesboro.

