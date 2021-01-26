Race Results & Team Standings from Third Week of SMARL’s 2021 Season – January 25th

Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 11:44 am

By Harley Nefe

The rain parted and cleared out of the way Monday night just in time for the third week of races for the 2021 Sugar Mountain Adult Racing League season.

Despite the good weather, the course conditions weren’t as decent.

Matt Leonard of Ski Country Sports said last night’s race had some challenging conditions, as the snow was a little soft and got rutted out pretty quickly.

However, there was still a good turnout for the race that took place on Oma’s Meadow, and racer’s gave it their best efforts.

The fastest skier in week three was Andrew Jochl receiving a time of 32.35 seconds on his first run. The fastest snowboarder of the night was Erich Schmidinger with a time of 39.69 seconds also on his first run.

In regards to the current team standings, for skiing, Team Sugar is holding first place with 56 points. Ski Country A is currently holding second place with 53 points.

For snowboarding, Edge of the Squirrel remains in first place with 44 points; however, The Lodge is not far behind with 43 points.

The rest of the results and team standings after the third week of racing can be found below. To see the race results from the second week, click here: https://www.hcpress.com/news/race-results-and-team-standings-from-second-week-of-smarls-2021-season.html

Team Standings

Ski

Team Sugar 56

Ski Country A 53

Banner Eljk Cafe 42

Good Ole Boys 42

Snowboard

Edge of the Squirrel 44

The Lodge 43

Schooch Legs 39

Team Southeast 34

Ski Country D 19