Race Results & Team Standings from Third Week of SMARL’s 2020 Season – February 3rd

Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:55 am

By Nathan Ham

After the third week of the 2020 Sugar Mountain Adult Racing League (SMARL), the standings are tighter than ever with two teams tied at the top in both the ski and snowboard division. Monday’s race gave riders some terrific snow to fly down the slopes despite the warm air conditions.

“The course was a lot of fun and the conditions were awesome. It was a fun night and everybody had a good time. The snow was good and a lot of people stayed out and played a little longer,” said Mark Russ at Ski Country Sports. “Now that we’re in the groove it was a lot of fun. The first race or two everything is falling together but now it’s going like clockwork.”

The raffle ticket sales continue to be a big hit as proceeds go to Avery County Schools to support their youth ski and snowboard programs.

Bella’s Italian Restaurant in Banner Elk provided the postrace meal for the competitors.

The fastest skier in week three was Andrew Jochl with a time of 31.21 seconds and the fastest snowboarder was David Harrison at 34.98 seconds.

Related Articles

Comments

comments