Race Results & Team Standings from Third Week of SMARL’s 2019 Season

The third race of the 2019 Sugar Mountain Adult Race League (SMARL) took place Monday night at Sugar Mountain Resort on Oma’s Meadow. SMARL takes place on six Mondays in January and February and is now in its 14th year as an after-work, “beer league” for local skiers and snowboarders in the High Country.

SMARL is sponsored by Sugar Mountain Resort and Ski Country Sports.

Temperatures were not nearly as cold as they were last week when they reached nearly single digits. However, the ski conditions were still excellent for the racers.

“It’s always fun when everybody gets out there and wants to keep skiing because the snow conditions are were just that good last night,” said Mark Russ of Ski Country Sports in Banner Elk. Russ is also one of the many competitors in the SMARL races each week.

A delicious dinner for the racers was provided by Bella’s Italian Restaurant in Boone.

Team Sugar and Ski Country A are tied for first place in the ski standings with 60 points each. Scooch Legs holds a slim lead over Edge of the World in the snowboard standings, 45 points to 41 points.

The fastest skier on Monday night was Andrew Jochl with a time of 32.10 seconds. In the snowboard races, Austin E. Burr had the fastest time for the second week in a row, this time crossing the finish line in 38.76 seconds.

See individual results and team standings and from Week 3 below:

