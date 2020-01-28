Race Results & Team Standings from Second Week of SMARL’s 2020 Season – January 27

Published Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 9:14 am

By Nathan Ham

Week two of the Sugar Mountain Adult Race League (SMARL) is in the books as snow conditions have returned to some of the best of the season so far. Racers competed on Oma’s Meadow last night as Sugar Mountain is working hard to get all of their trails open this week. 

“Conditions have been awesome and skiing was amazing last night. It was one of those nights that you just wanted to stay out and ski,” said Mark Russ at Ski Country Sports in Banner Elk. “Everybody is having a good time. When skiing is like it was last night, everybody is going to have a lot of fun.”

The postrace meal was provided by the folks at Banner Elk Cafe. 

In the team standings, Team Sugar maintains a slight one-point lead over Ski Country A in the ski standings. Among the snowboard competitors, Edge of the World has a one-point lead over Schooch Legs. 

Taking a look at the top times of week two, Erich Schmidinger had the best overall time among skiers in 32.76 seconds and also among snowboarders with a time of 38.81 seconds. Caila Leonard had the quickest time down the mountain for the skiing ladies with a time of 35.68 seconds and Jessica Brown had the best time of all the female snowboarders, crossing the finish line in 50.01 seconds. 

Racer Results – Week Two

 

 

(Team Sugar) Sean Mckee, Andrew Jochl, Wesley Aldridge, Kim Jochl, Gunther Jochl, Erich Schmidinger

(Ski Country – A) Dave Johnson, Lawson Fields, Caila Leonard, Carrie Smithey, Chris Leonard, Mark Russ, Trey Woody

(Edge of the World) Sean Mitchell, Tim Ollis, Jeff Johnson, Matt Wimberly, Ben Millsaps, Adam Engert, Duncan Nielander

(Ski Country- D) Carter Bumgardner, Erica Canada, Garrett Kight, Trent Woodcock

(Cafe & Lodge) Elizabeth Beatle, Kyle Carroll, Davis Harrison, Van Lecka, Les Broussard, Cindy Broussard

(Good Ole Boys) Mike Trew, Richard Jacobs, Ralph Polattie, Steve Aufinger, Ron Scott

(Schooch Legs) Nick Sdrenka, Aaron Maas, Alex Ettinger, John Holder, Adam Thompson, Shane Bryant, Austin Burr

(Team Southeast) Ashley Galleher, Eve Parsons, Allen Dawson, Scott Thomas, Andy McDaniel, Jessica Brown

(The Lodge) Van Lecka, Cindy Broussard, Kyle Carroll, Davis Harrison

(The Tavern) Erich Schmidinger, Sean Pepin, Mett Herdclotz, Linda Melton, JP Cogdill

Comments

comments

«
»
280 x 540
280 x 560
Facebook

Privacy Policy | Rights & Permissions | Discussion Guidelines

Website Management by Outer Banks Media