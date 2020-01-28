Race Results & Team Standings from Second Week of SMARL’s 2020 Season – January 27

Published Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 9:14 am

By Nathan Ham

Week two of the Sugar Mountain Adult Race League (SMARL) is in the books as snow conditions have returned to some of the best of the season so far. Racers competed on Oma’s Meadow last night as Sugar Mountain is working hard to get all of their trails open this week.

“Conditions have been awesome and skiing was amazing last night. It was one of those nights that you just wanted to stay out and ski,” said Mark Russ at Ski Country Sports in Banner Elk. “Everybody is having a good time. When skiing is like it was last night, everybody is going to have a lot of fun.”

The postrace meal was provided by the folks at Banner Elk Cafe.

In the team standings, Team Sugar maintains a slight one-point lead over Ski Country A in the ski standings. Among the snowboard competitors, Edge of the World has a one-point lead over Schooch Legs.

Taking a look at the top times of week two, Erich Schmidinger had the best overall time among skiers in 32.76 seconds and also among snowboarders with a time of 38.81 seconds. Caila Leonard had the quickest time down the mountain for the skiing ladies with a time of 35.68 seconds and Jessica Brown had the best time of all the female snowboarders, crossing the finish line in 50.01 seconds.

Racer Results – Week Two

