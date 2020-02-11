Race Results & Team Standings from Fourth Week of SMARL’s 2020 Season – February 10th

Published Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:10 am

By Nathan Ham

With the fourth week of the Sugar Mountain Adult Racing League (SMARL) in the books, the ski standings remain deadlocked and the snowboard first and second place competitors are separated by just one point. Team Sugar and Ski Country A are tied atop the ski standings with 79 points while Edge of the World holds a slim 69-68 lead over second-place Scooch Legs.

Andrew Jochl had the best skiing finish, cruising down the trail in 30.43 seconds. Erich Schmidinger had the quickest time in the snowboard race, crossing the finish line in 36.83 seconds.

“We had light rain but the snow was really good. We had a ton of snow, the skiing was good, it was just wet out there,” said Bill Leonard, owner of Ski Country Sports in Banner Elk. “A lot of people showed up, did their race and had a good time.”

Leonard said that over 60 racers still showed up despite the rainy weather conditions on Oma’s Meadow.

Ski Country Sports provided barbecue last night for the postrace meal.

There are just two weeks of racing left before a champion is crowned.

Related Articles

Comments

comments