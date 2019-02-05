Race Results & Team Standings from Fourth Week of SMARL’s 2019 Season

Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 12:15 pm

The fourth race of the 2019 Sugar Mountain Adult Race League (SMARL) took place Monday night at Sugar Mountain Resort on Oma’s Meadow. SMARL takes place on six Mondays in January and February and is now in its 14th year as an after-work, “beer league” for local skiers and snowboarders in the High Country.

SMARL is sponsored by Sugar Mountain Resort and Ski Country Sports.

It was unseasonably warm yesterday, but racers still got to enjoy some great snow conditions.

“The skiing was awesome. It was a little on the warm side but the snow as really good. I think Sugar has as much snow as I’ve ever seen them have,” said Bill Leonard, owner of Ski Country Sports in Banner Elk. “We had a great turnout.”

This week’s dinner for the racers was BBQ, slaw, chips and rolls provided by Ski Country Sports.

Team Sugar and Ski Country A are tied for first place in the ski standings with 80 points each. Scooch Legs holds a slim lead over Edge of the World in the snowboard standings, 59 points to 54 points.

The fastest skier on Monday night was Trey Woody with a time of 30.69 seconds on his second run. In the snowboard races, Austin E. Burr had the fastest time for the third week in a row, this time crossing the finish line in 38.90 seconds on his second run.

A $50 gift card for the Banner Elk Cafe was raffled off last night. $134 was raised to go towards the scholarship fun for the Sugar Mountain Ski and Snowboard Team. So far over $500 has been raised during the race season.

See individual results and team standings and from Week 4 below:

Comments

comments