Race Results & Team Standings from Fifth Week of SMARL’s 2020 Season – February 17th

Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:04 am

By Nathan Ham

There is only one week left in the Sugar Mountain Adult Racing League (SMARL) and it will all come down to next week’s race to decide who takes home first place in the ski standings. Right now, Team Sugar and Ski Country A are tied with 99 points. Good Ole Boys and Banner Elk Cafe are tied for third with 76 points.

In the snowboard standings, Edge of the World holds a slim 86-84 lead over Schooch Legs with The Tavern in third with 73 points.

Andrew Jochl once again had the fastest skiing time of 30.13 seconds in his first run. Duncan Neilander had the best snowboarding time, crossing the finish line in 36.92 seconds.

“We had a big turnout last night. Ski conditions were really good and the snow was awesome,” said Bill Leonard, owner of Ski Country Sports in Banner Elk. “A lot of people stayed out and made extra runs because the conditions were so good.”

Bill estimated they had around four feet of snow on Oma’s Meadow where last night’s race happened.

Ski Country provided pizza for the postrace dinner.

Related Articles

Comments

comments