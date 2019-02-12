Race Results & Team Standings from Fifth Week of SMARL’s 2019 Season

Published Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 3:45 pm

The fifth race of the 2019 Sugar Mountain Adult Race League (SMARL) took place Monday night at Sugar Mountain Resort on Oma’s Meadow. SMARL takes place on six Mondays in January and February and is now in its 14th year as an after-work, “beer league” for local skiers and snowboarders in the High Country.

SMARL is sponsored by Sugar Mountain Resort and Ski Country Sports.

Temperatures were a little on the warm side of early February skiing, however that did not slow down the racers in the next to last week of the SMARL season.

“Skiing was awesome, we really had a ton of snow. We’re excited, it has really been a good season,” said Bill Leonard, owner of Ski Country Sports in Banner Elk. “Going into the last week it is tied up and everybody is going to be in full force next week to determine who ends up being in first place.”

This week’s dinner for the racers was provided by Banner Elk Cafe.

Team Sugar and Ski Country A are tied for first place in the ski standings with 100 points each. Scooch Legs holds a slim lead over Edge of the World in the snowboard standings, 72 points to 68 points.

The fastest skier on Monday night was Trey Woody for the second straight week with a time of 28.96 seconds on his first run second run. In the snowboard races, Austin E. Burr had the fastest time for the fourth week in a row, this time crossing the finish line in 36.81 seconds on his first run.

The season-long fundraiser to go towards the scholarship fund for the Sugar Mountain Ski and Snowboard Team is continuing and has been very popular among the competitors, according to Leonard.

See individual results and team standings and from Week 5 below:

