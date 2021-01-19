Race Results and Team Standings from Second Week of SMARL’s 2021 Season

Published Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 9:54 am

By Harley Nefe

The Sugar Mountain Adult Race League continued their race series Monday night after taking a week off last week due to inadequate conditions.

However, after the break and a busy Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the racers were back out enjoying a little skiing and snowboarding.

Matt Leonard of Ski Country Sports said the second week of racing had fabulous conditions.

“Last night was great,” Leonard said. “The course was good as always with tons of snow, and there was a good turnout. Everybody had a busy weekend, so it was fun to get out and ski a little bit.”

The race took place on Oma’s Meadow, with the fastest skier being Andrew Jochl with a time of 33.52 seconds. The fastest snowboarder of the night was Duncan Neilander with a time of 40.98 seconds.

In regards to the current team standings, for skiing, Team Sugar is in first place with 37 points. Ski Country A is not far behind with 36 points. 

For snowboarding, Edge of the Squirrel is in first place with 30 points, and The Lodge is following close behind with 29 points.

The rest of the results and team standings after the second week of racing can be found below. To see the race results from the first week, click here: https://www.hcpress.com/news/photos-race-results-team-standings-from-first-week-of-smarls-2021-season.html 

 

Team Standings

Ski
Team Sugar 37
Ski Country A 36
Banner Eljk Cafe 29
Good Ole Boys 27

Snowboard
Edge of the Squirrel  30
The Lodge 29
Schooch Legs  26
Team Southeast 21
Ski Country D 12

Sugar Mountain Race Team Members include: ANDREW JOCHL, ERICH SCHMIDINGER, WESLEY L ALDRIDGE, GUNTHER JOCHL, ROSS MCNEIL, ERIN M OLIVER and KIM JOCHL

Ski Country A Race Team members include: CHRIS LEONARD, MATT LEONARD, MARK RUSS, DAVID JOHNSON, CLINT HENDRICKS and LAWSON FIELDS.

Banner Elk Cafe Race Team Members include: LES BROUSSARD, CINDY BROUSSARD, VAN LECKA, BATH GOODE, MIKE MILLIGAN, BOBBY ROLAND, ELIZABETH BEATLE and DAVID HARRISON

The Lodge Race Team Members include: ALEX BROUSSARD, JP COGDILL, CHRIS AUSTIN, SEAN PEPIN, MATT HERDKLOTZ and ERICH SCHMIDINGER

Edge of the Squirrel Race Team Members include: JEFF JOHNSON, TIM OLLIS, SEAN MITCHELL, RENNER MURPHY, KRISTEN GREY, DUNCAN NIELANDER, ADAM ENGLERT and PATRICK BAGSBY

Scooch Legs Race Team Members include: JOHN HOLDER, ED WINEBARGER, ADAM THOMPSON, AARON MAAS, SHANE BRYANT, NICK SORENKA, TAJHVAN LITTLEJOHN and ALEX ETTINGER

Good Old Boys Race Team Members include: SEAN AUFFINGER, STEVE AUFFINGER, RALPH POLATTIE, STEPHEN ROBBINS and RON SCOTT

Team Southeast Race Team Members include: SEAN MCMULLEN, ALLEN DAWSON, ANDY MCDANIEL, BRET EDWARDS, SCOTT THOMAS, DONNIE HEFNER and CHAD BERRY

 

 

 

