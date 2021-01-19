Race Results and Team Standings from Second Week of SMARL’s 2021 Season

Published Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 9:54 am

By Harley Nefe

The Sugar Mountain Adult Race League continued their race series Monday night after taking a week off last week due to inadequate conditions.

However, after the break and a busy Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the racers were back out enjoying a little skiing and snowboarding.

Matt Leonard of Ski Country Sports said the second week of racing had fabulous conditions.

“Last night was great,” Leonard said. “The course was good as always with tons of snow, and there was a good turnout. Everybody had a busy weekend, so it was fun to get out and ski a little bit.”

The race took place on Oma’s Meadow, with the fastest skier being Andrew Jochl with a time of 33.52 seconds. The fastest snowboarder of the night was Duncan Neilander with a time of 40.98 seconds.

In regards to the current team standings, for skiing, Team Sugar is in first place with 37 points. Ski Country A is not far behind with 36 points.

For snowboarding, Edge of the Squirrel is in first place with 30 points, and The Lodge is following close behind with 29 points.

The rest of the results and team standings after the second week of racing can be found below. To see the race results from the first week, click here: https://www.hcpress.com/news/photos-race-results-team-standings-from-first-week-of-smarls-2021-season.html

Team Standings

Ski

Team Sugar 37

Ski Country A 36

Banner Eljk Cafe 29

Good Ole Boys 27

Snowboard

Edge of the Squirrel 30

The Lodge 29

Schooch Legs 26

Team Southeast 21

Ski Country D 12