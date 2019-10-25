Quiet Givers Announces Heat Up the High Country Fundraising Drive to Help With Heating Cost

Published Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:15 am

Quiet Givers is holding a Heat Up the High Country fundraising drive to help keep the heat on for struggling families in Watauga, Ashe, and Avery counties.

“This time of year always brings in an influx of heating needs, and local non-profits often struggle to keep up with the sheer volume of need in our area.” Said Quiet Givers Community Outreach Coordinator Matthew Lucas. “We want to give people the opportunity to partner with us to help keep struggling families warm now that the weather is turning cold.”

The Heat Up the High Country campaign encourages local people to pledge to donate $5, $10, or $15 a month through April to help fill heating and energy needs. “You can really make a difference in someone’s life for just the cost of one Pumpkin Spice Latte a month” Lucas said. “This is a huge need in our area that we encounter year after year. People always want to help but may not know how – this is a great way to make a direct positive impact on someone’s life.” 100% of funds pledged to the Heat Up the High Country campaign will go directly toward filling heating needs in the area this winter.

Quiet Givers is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization that was founded in 2013 to help fill the gaps in charitable assistance in the High Country by partnering with other local charities and organizations to fill needs that other agencies can’t fill. Its mission is to identify and address areas of frequent need, spinning off other organizations such as the Back 2 School Festival and Western Watauga Food Outreach. Needs are submitted by accredited agencies and filled through crowd-sourced funding, encouraging anonymous giving that changes reality for both the giver and the receiver.

To learn more or to contribute to the Heat Up the High Country campaign, visit https://quietgivers.org/blog/heat-up-the-high-country/

Comments

comments