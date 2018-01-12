Water Line Has Been Fixed; Restaurants Are Open In Banner Elk; Advisory Still in Effect

Published Friday, January 12, 2018 at 9:40 am

The water line has now been repair but water advisory still in effect. The Banner Elk Chamber reports that restaurants are open in Banner Elk. To comply with the advisory there are limited drink selections, canned soda, and bottled water will be available!

Water consumers of the Town of Banner Elk in Avery County may experience periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to a Water Main Break.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system. Therefore, the Division of Water Resources advises as water service is restored consumers boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should eliminate the potential for health hazards that may be present in the water.

We strongly urge the water consumers to conserve water whenever possible. This boil water advisory remains in effect until further notification is issued.

This advisory issued on 01-12-2018 #01

