Public Health Alert Update: Additional Cases of Foodborne Illness from July 19th Fundraiser

Published Monday, July 22, 2019 at 5:26 pm

Health officials continue to investigate the cause of foodborne illness from the Masonic Snow Lodge fundraiser Barbecue held Friday, July 19th at 240 Temple Dr, Boone, NC 28607 as additional cases are identified.

Currently, 35 people have reported ill with gastrointestinal symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or abdominal pain, and there have been 35 cases of foodborne illness. Health officials appreciate the ongoing reports from the public as the investigation continues.

“We are still actively working with state and local partners to identify the confirmed source of the illness. If anyone still has purchased food or frozen food, it should be thrown away and not eaten since there is still a risk it could be contaminated. We want to reiterate to as heat may not kill what is making people sick. Some foodborne illnesses are not affected by heat,” said Jennifer Greene, Health Director.

We are encouraging anyone who ate at the Masonic Lodge Barbecue on Friday, July 19th, both ill and well to email their name and contact information to [email protected] You will then be sent a short survey about the event, foods eaten and symptoms if ill in order to help AppHealthCare and state officials with the ongoing investigation. If you can’t complete the survey electronically, please feel free to call AppHealthCare directly at (828) 264-4995 extension 2110.

For additional information about this event and more from AppHealthCare please call (828) 264-4995 or visit our website at www.apphealthcare.com and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

