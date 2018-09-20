Progress Continues on Building Where Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop Will Be Located; Hoping to Open in Late October

Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 4:48 pm

By Nathan Ham

Renovations of the former PNC Bank Building located at 671 W. King Street in Boone have come a long way since earlier this year.

The building is now down to the 1940s brick look that was one of the goals of the building renovation.

“We’re not going to completely replicate the old façade, but we’re interpreting and going back to the old farmer’s hardware look from the ‘40s with red brick and other little details,” said Bill Dixon of Appalachian Architecture in a previous story by the High Country Press. “The plan is to renovate the entire building with one and two bedroom studio apartments upstairs and Ben & Jerry’s downstairs.”

The weather and the age of the building have slowed the progress of renovation. The hopes were that Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop would be open in early August before Appalachian State students returned to town. On Thursday, Laura Peterson, Ben & Jerry’s Public Relations Manager, said that the scoop shop is still under construction but is hoping to be open by late October.

There are currently 13 scoop shops open in North Carolina including locations in Raleigh, Jacksonville, Asheville, Greensboro, Gastonia, Emerald Isle, Durham, Davidson Charlotte and Chapel Hill. Ben & Jerry’s was founded in 1978.

