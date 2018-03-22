Primary Elections Sample Ballots Available for Watauga County Voters, Sales Tax Included

Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 9:29 am

By Luke Weir

With less than two months until primary elections in North Carolina, sample ballots for Republican, Democratic and non-partisan voters are now available on the Watauga County Board of Elections’ website. Aside from voting on party lines for candidates to the general election in November, there will also be a vote for or against a local sales and use tax on all primary ballots May 8.

The lone contest appearing on the Democratic primary ballot is between Jenny Marshall and DD Adams for candidacy in the U.S. House of Representatives.

At the federal level on the Republican primary ballot are Dillon Gentry and Cortland Meader, running against the incumbent U.S. House Representative for Watauga’s district, Virginia Foxx.

For state offices, Republicans will vote between Shirley Blackburn Randleman and the incumbent Deanna Ballard for candidacy as state Senator, and Robert Block or the incumbent Jonathan Jordan as candidate for state House of Representatives.

Finally, at the county level, Tommy Sofield and Allen Trivette are running on the Republican primary ballot for Watauga County Board of Commissioners, as well as candidates for Watauga County Sheriff, Tim Holman and David Searcy.

Additionally, all voters over the age of 18 on primary election day will be asked to vote for or against a sales and use tax of .25 percent in addition to all other state and local sales and use taxes. Proceeds from the .25 percent local sales and use tax would be used to reduce the property tax rate in Watauga County from 35 cents to 33 cents, according to a resolution adopted by the Watauga County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 20.

At 35 cents, the Watauga County property tax rate is third-lowest in North Carolina, according to the board of commissioners’ resolution. The one quarter cent sales tax referendum is the only item listed on the sample non-partisan primary ballots.

For more coverage of Watauga County primary elections, stay tuned to High Country Press as May 8 draws closer.

