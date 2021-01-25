Premier Sotheby’s Shatters the $7B Mark in 2020; Up 52% in the North Carolina Region

Published Monday, January 25, 2021 at 2:19 pm

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty announced today that it achieved a record $7.1 billion in total company sales volume for 2020, a 37% increase year-over-year. With more than 40 offices from Southwest Florida to the High Country of North Carolina, the brokerage closed 8,925 transactions (up 25%) and recorded an average sales price of $795,079, a 10% increase from 2019.

In the North Carolina region, total sales volume was up 52% from 2019. The number of regional transactions increased 37% and the average sales price was up 11% year-over-year.

Significant sales included the $3.5 million home at 1910 Flattop Cliffs Drive, that was the most expensive sale in Linville Ridge. Other notable sales throughout the state included a $7.7 million home at 398 Vanderbilt Road that was the most expensive sale in Asheville during the last 20 years and a $5.25 million residence at 16914 Belle Isle Drive that was the second-highest priced sale in the history of Cornelius.

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is ranked No. 25 in the annual REAL Trends 500 survey of the top U.S. residential sellers by volume and is No. 28 in RISMedia’s Top 500 Power Broker Annual Report.

“With the safety of our customers and team paramount, we proudly led our regions with remote and virtual solutions while not compromising our pledge to elevated service. During extraordinary circumstances, our valued customers allowed us to shatter previous sales records in 2020. It is an honor to be part of the communities we serve, and a privilege to provide the global expertise unique to our time-honored brand.” said Budge Huskey, president and chief executive officer, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Looking ahead to 2021 Huskey says. “While we see no signs of a decrease in the level of demand based on the desirability of the market and factors driving buyer decisions, unquestionably we are at a low point in available inventory. As a result, the pace of future sales will be dependent upon our ability to encourage owners to take advantage of heightened values by electing to sell.”

The top three homes in value that sold in the High Country area for Sotheby’s was a home in Linville Ridge at 1910 Flattop Cliffs Unit #19 for $3,500,000 by the Linville Ridge Sales Team, a $3,005,000 home at 7035 John’s River Road in Blowing Rock sold by Maurice Williams & Richard Puckett and a $2,900,000 home in Linville Ridge at 211 Ridge Drive sold by Steve Lambert.

