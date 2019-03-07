Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Announces The Most Expensive Home Sale Ever in High Country at $5.1 Million

Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:08 pm

An awe-inspiring, 29-acre estate in Grandfather Golf and Country Club has just sold for a record $5.1 million, the highest-priced sale ever recorded in the High Country Multiple Listing Service (MLS). Located at 1453 Mountain Springs Road in Linville, the 11,000-square-foot wood and stone home features four bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths. Rob Garrett and Gwen Steele, of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Blowing Rock office, represented the seller. Pam Vines of Jenkins Realty represented the buyer.

Situated in a private enclave, the residence is surrounded by the Nature Conservancy of Grandfather Mountain State Park on three sides and the golf club on the fourth side. Exceptional appointments include a 60-foot indoor lap pool, 1,360-square-foot guest cottage and 2,100-square-foot building with three-car garage, storage room and upstairs apartment. The property also boasts three miles of private hiking trails.

Boone home builders Enterline and Russell constructed the house in 1996. Tom Enterline remembered this project well. It was the biggest project that he and his business partner, Raeford Russell, had ever been a part of at the time and the first house they had ever constructed that was over 10,000 square feet.

“It all turned out great and looked super. It’s unbelievable all the stuff that went into building that house” Enterline said. “Building this house helped us get other big house projects after this one so it really was a lucky break for us to get this house.”

Tom added that all of the artwork inside that house was all done by local artists in the High Country, everything from chandeliers and tapestries to wall hangings and furniture.

The listing description read like this: This 29-acre awe-inspiring estate property is a private enclave within the Grandfather Golf and Country Club. Surrounded by the Nature Conservancy of Grandfather Mountain State Park on three sides and the golf club on the fourth side, this impressive estate offers an 11,000-square-foot wood and stone mountain estate home with an indoor 60-foot lap pool and a separate 2,100-square-foot building with a three-car garage, a large storage room and an upstairs apartment. This lovely estate also offers a 1,360-square-foot guest cottage with a covered porch overlooking a stream, a generator building that backs up the full property and more than three miles of private hiking trails. The main home is meticulously constructed of stacked stone, cedar shingles, a slate-tiled roof and showcases an open-concept design. This beautiful home boasts spalted pine planks with stylized chink of walnut and the flooring throughout is either walnut or imported slate. Each of the three guest bedrooms of wormy chestnut have ensuite bathrooms of tumbled travertine and hand carved stone sinks. Additional features of this spectacular home include an expansive 50-foot living room and dining area with a soaring 30-foot ceiling, a chef-designed stainless steel kitchen with walk in pantry, pine cabinetry, a breakfast nook, a large island, an extraordinary 15-seat video theater with dual screens, a Crestron monitoring and control system and generous space to enjoy the North Carolina lifestyle.

“Record sales such as this redefine the perceived limits of a second-home market and demonstrate the allure of a superior property presented with masterful marketing.” said Budge Huskey, president, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. The listing agents for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Rob Garrett and Gwen Steele, said this “It is thrilling to be responsible for a sale of this magnitude. This is a rarity in our market but should be an indicator to our local real estate community that every home finds the right buyer.”

