Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Achieves Record $60+ Million in Total Sales Volume at the Linville Ridge Community This Year

Published Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:26 pm

Sales in the private mountain community have more than doubled year-over-year, with an increase in out-of-state buyers and those who toured homes virtually.

Real estate sales are at an all-time high in Linville Ridge, a private residential community near Blowing Rock, with over $60 million in total sales volume in 2020. The record-breaking year more than doubles 2019’s closed sales. Developed by The Lutgert Companies, the community recorded nearly $15 million in new construction sales and over $45 million in resale properties. Linville Ridge is marketed exclusively by Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

Summer selling season was extremely strong, according to Premier Sotheby’s International Realty sales associate Jonathan Rivers. “We saw a rise in multiple offers this season, and the biggest difference was the number of sight-unseen buyers,” he said. “Virtual/video walk-throughs and tours were a key component; at least three big sales resulted from the addition of this technology to the sales process.” Rivers noted that the biggest surprise was that the market picked up in mid-June, as opposed to April and May during previous years. This year’s buyers came from Colorado, South Florida, Texas and other areas within a four-hour drive; many were drawn by the easy access to the golf course as well as the array of amenities.

A short drive from Charlotte, Raleigh/Durham, Winston-Salem and Asheville, Linville Ridge offers new construction homes as well as resale properties. Developed by The Lutgert Companies, the gated community features the highest elevation golf course east of the Mississippi River. Luxury amenities include five dining venues; eight Har-Tru® tennis courts; four pickle ball courts; two bocce ball courts, two regulation-sized croquet lawns; heated mountainside swimming pool; hiking trails; youth activities; a full service hair salon and spa; fitness center and 24/7 security. Linville Ridge Country Club offers a variety of membership categories for golf and social members.

About the Lutgert Companies

A prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, The Lutgert Companies have set the standard for creative, progressive and environmentally responsible development. The company’s projects include a portfolio of residential and commercial properties in Florida and North Carolina, each bearing the original trademark of its commitment to excellence. Holdings include Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Lutgert Construction, Lutgert Development, Lutgert Custom Homes, Premier Commercial and Lutgert Title. For more information, visit Lutgert.com.

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,100 associates and employees in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage is a division of The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com .