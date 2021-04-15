Premier Sotheby’s Breaks into Top 20 Brokerages in the Nation by Sales Volume

Published Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 2:06 pm

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty announced that it has been ranked No. 21 on the annual REAL Trends 500 survey of the top U.S. residential brokerage companies, based on 2020’s sales performance. The brokerage moved up seven spots, from No. 28 in 2020, and is the No. 2 Sotheby’s International Realty affiliate worldwide by sales volume. Additionally, it is ranked No. 19 on the annual RISMedia Top 1,000 Power Broker Report, moving up six spots from No. 25 in 2020. With $7.1 billion in total sales volume, the company achieved more than 8,925 closed transactions in 2020 at an average sale price of $795,079.

“It is an honor to rank this high on two lists that include the most respected national real estate firms in the country,” said Budge Huskey, president and chief executive officer of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “We are grateful to our customers for the trust they placed in us throughout the extraordinary circumstances of the past year, allowing us to shatter previous sales records. It is a privilege to provide the same elevated service for which have we have been known since 1983.”

The REAL Trends 500 is an annual research report that identifies the country’s largest and most successful residential firms as ranked by closed transaction sides and closed sales volume. The report represents the standard of measuring the performance of the nation’s leading realty service companies. This year’s survey represents the most comprehensive collection of data assembled on the leaders of the residential brokerage industry. Numbers are documented by outside accounting firms and/or MLS reports.

The RISMedia Top 1,000 Power Broker Report ranks residential real estate brokerage firms according to closed residential sales volume for 2019. RISMedia is the residential real estate industry’s definitive source for news and information for real estate’s most profitable and productive professionals. For over 35 years, it has provided the industry with news, trends, and strategies through Real Estate magazine and RISMedia.com.

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 associates and employees in more than 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage is a division of The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com .