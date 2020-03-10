Premier Sotheby’s and Avery Chamber Hold Ribbon Cutting for New Location on Monday

Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:10 am

By Nathan Ham

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has a new home in Banner Elk. The real estate office is now much closer to the public eye, moving into the Grandfather Center on Tynecastle Highway. Sotheby’s and the Avery County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the move with a ribbon-cutting and business after-hours event on Monday evening.

“We are thrilled in this much more visible spot. We have 13 agents at this office now and we’re going to start adding more agents now that we have more space,” said Paige Taylor, manager and broker in charge of Premier Sotheby’s Banner Elk office. “It’s a great spot, we had a lot redone and we had some help from the Linville Ridge crew that came and did some work for us.”

Premier Sotheby’s has been a staple of the High Country since opening their first location at Linville Ridge in 1982. The real estate company has expanded across the High Country since those days, adding offices in Blowing Rock and Banner Elk. Premier Sotheby’s also has offices in Asheville, Charlotte and Lake Norman.

“We want our clientele to understand that we are all just one big company. Just because an agent is in Banner Elk doesn’t mean they can’t show you something in Blowing Rock or vice versa. We can more adequately serve our clients and the community at large,” said Taylor. “I think this place puts us in a much more visible location and also more able to reach out to folks in the community.”

High Country Locations

2245 N.C. Highway 105, Linville, 28646

3990 N.C. Highway 105, Suite 3, Banner Elk, 28604

1127 Main Street, Suite A, Blowing Rock, 28605

