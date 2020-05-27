Poverty, Hunger, Loss of Health Coverage are Growing Threats for Children in Watauga County

Carolina. In Tyrell, Scotland, Washington, and Robeson counties, nearly 30% of children were in families considered “food insecure” before COVID-19 hit. Federal and state officials must ensure that programs like SNAP, WIC, and school nutrition programs have adequate resources to meet the sharp increase in need. Even before the pandemic hit, 20% of children in Watauga County lived in families that struggled to put nutritious food on the table.

Health Coverage

In the last few weeks, hundreds of thousands of North Carolina families have lost the health insurance they previously received through their jobs.

“North Carolina is one of only 14 states that has not taken federal funds to expand its Medicaid program to get health coverage to people with low incomes,” said Ciara Zachary, Health Program Director at NC Child. “That means there are fewer options for people to get coverage in our state than in states like Virginia and Kentucky that have expanded Medicaid. That’s a problem for kids, because when parents aren’t covered, their children are less likely to be covered as well.”

The rate of children with no health insurance is at 5% statewide, or 130,000 children with no health coverage. Children’s health coverage is critically important, because children need regular preventive care throughout childhood. Well-child visits and immunizations have dropped significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic began – meaning that many children are not getting the vaccinations and developmental screenings they need to stay on track and grow up healthy. This can have painful and expensive consequences later.

Infant Mortality

The infant mortality rate in Watauga County in 2018 was 11 deaths for every 1,000 live births, compared with 6.8 deaths for every 1,000 live births in the state. While this new statewide low is an important milestone, mortality rates remain much higher among Black families and those with lower incomes. As high numbers of adults lose their employer-provided health insurance in North Carolina, it will be critical to ensure that women of child-bearing age continue to get the care they need to ensure healthy pregnancies.

