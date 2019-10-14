Post Offices and Financial Institutions Closed for Columbus Day; App State on Fall Break Until Wednesday

Published Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:41 am

By Nathan Ham

You might notice a few extra parking spots downtown and a little less traffic for the next couple of days. Bankers, federal government employees and Appalachian State students all received an extended weekend with banks and post offices closed on Monday for Columbus Day. Appalachian students get another day off on Tuesday as part of the annual fall break from classes. Classes resume as scheduled on Wednesday.

For the fall of 2019, Appalachian State has a total of 19,280 total students with 17,518 of those being undergrads and 1,762 enrolled in graduate programs.

Looking ahead to the rest of the fall academic calendar, early registration begins on November 1 and lasts through November 14. Thanksgiving break is from November 27-29, the last day of classes is December 3 and final exams begin December 5 and last through December. Fall commencement ceremonies will take place on December 13. After that, students are off for a month before spring semester classes begin January 13, 2020.

There are three more federal holidays in 2019. Veterans Day will be on November 11, Thanksgiving is on November 28 and Christmas is of course on December 25.

