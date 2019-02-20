Possible Changes to Highway 105 Superstreet Plans Discussed at Meeting Between NCDOT and Town Officials

Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 4:45 pm

By Nathan Ham

Representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation as well as Boone Town Manger Doug Ward, Watauga County Manager Deron Geouque and Boone Mayor Rennie Brantz met on Tuesday afternoon to discuss potential changes to the original Highway 105 Superstreet Proposal.

“The meeting went well. We’re going to do a local officials meeting in the near future to meet with the town council and county (commissioners) together and get them all in a room for a meeting,” said Ramie Shaw, the Division 11 Project Team Lead.

Shaw did not want to comment on any of the potential changes that will be rolled out at this next meeting.

According to another DOT spokesperson, the meeting is expected to occur within the next two to three weeks.

Messages seeking comment from Geouque and Ward were left on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, the NCDOT will also be hosting a public meeting from 4-7 p.m. at the Boone Moose Lodge, located at 607 Deerfield Road, in regards to the proposed improvements along Wilson Ridge Road and Bamboo Road.

Some of these improvements include widening both Wilson Ridge and Bamboo Road, reducing the sharpness of the curves on Wilson Ridge between Ridge Crest Road and Bamboo Road, and adding roundabouts at the Wilson Ridge Road/Deerfield Road, Wilson Ridge Road/Bamboo Road and Bamboo Road/Brook Hollow Road intersections.

NCDOT officials will be on hand for the public to ask questions and take comments on the project.

The public comment period for this project will be open until March 8. Comments can be made by phone, email or mail. For more information on this meeting, visit www.ncdot.gov/news/public-meetings.

Comments

comments