Possible Bank Robbery Suspect Shot and Killed Tuesday Night in Kentucky

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 5:57 pm

By Nathan Ham

A man fitting the description of the person who allegedly robbed the United Community Bank in Blowing Rock was killed on Tuesday night.

Edward J. Reynolds, 57, was found by the U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement officers in Scott County, Kentucky. As the authorities attempted to apprehend Reynolds, shots were fired and Reynolds was killed. The story was first reported by WWSB, the local ABC affiliate in Sarasota, Florida.

Scott County, located north of Lexington, is about 350 miles from Blowing Rock.

Reynolds has been the suspect of several bank robberies according to media reports, including two robberies of a Fifth Third Bank in Cape Coral, Florida on January 12, 2018 and April 16, 2018, a robbery at a BB&T Bank in Punta Gorda, Florida, and a robbery at the BB&T Bank in Venice, Florida on July 25. Authorities in Sarasota say his vehicle matched the vehicle used in the robberies in Florida.

Further details on this story are expected soon from a press release from the Blowing Rock Police Department.

At about 10 a.m. on Tuesday, United Community Bank was robbed by an individual described as a white male wearing a dark blue shirt, jeans and a cowboy hat. The amount of money taken during the robbery is unknown at this time.

According to details released by the Blowing Rock Police Department on Tuesday, the man was armed with a handgun and left the bank on foot traveling west towards Ransom Street. Authorities think there may have been a vehicle in this area that the suspect left in.

