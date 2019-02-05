Pop Superstar Kesha Performing at Appalachian State University on March 29

Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 5:06 pm

By Joe Johnson

The Appalachian Popular Programming Society announced that singer-songwriter Kesha is scheduled to perform in the Holmes Convocation Center at Appalachian State University on March 29 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for ASU students went on sale today online and in the Plemmons Student Union. Tickets will be available tomorrow in-person at Holmes Convocation Center, Plemmons Student Union, and online. All floor tickets will be sold only in-person and with a valid ASU student ID until the floor tickets sell out. Tickets for the public will go on sale starting Monday, February 11 at 9 a.m. Seated tickets for ASU students are $38, floor tickets (only for ASU students) are $50, and seated tickets for non-ASU students will be 55$.

Kesha made her international debut in early 2009 when she was featured on the single “Right Round” by rapper Flo Rida, which reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Since then, Kesha has had two #1 albums on the Billboard Hot 100 with Animal released in 2010 and her latest album Rainbow released in 2017. Kesha has made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 with a total of 22 different singles; 10 of which went on to become Top 10 hits, and 3 of which peaked at #1: Tik Tok (2010), We R Who We R (2010), and Timber (2014). Kesha has reportedly sold over 53 million records in the United States and 76 million records worldwide.

Kesha’s latest album Rainbow is a departure from the “electropop” style of sound that made up her first two albums. While Rainbow is a pop record, it incorporates elements of pop rock, glam rock, neo soul, and country pop. The album features collaborations with Dolly Parton, Eagles of Death Metal, and The Dap-Kings Horns. Kesha has stated that her inspiration for the album was her “true musical influences” which include artists such as Iggy Pop, Dolly Parton, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, and James Brown.

Rainbow has received widespread critical acclaim since its release; Billboard praised the album, writing, “Kesha has the swagger for neo-glam, the grit for old-school soul, the pipes for power-balladry – listening to some of the spine-shivering feats she accomplishes on ‘Praying’, it’s practically unthinkable she was mostly consigned to sing-speaking her way through the majority of her musical career.” Rolling Stone gave Rainbow a 4 out of 5 stars and stated, “On her excellent comeback record, Rainbow, Kesha channels that drama into the best music of her career – finding common ground between the honky-tonks she loves (her mom is Nashville songwriter Pebe Sebert) and the dance clubs she ruled with hits like ‘Tik Tok’ and ‘Die Young’ between glossy beats, epic ballads, and grimy guitar riffs.”

More information about Kesha’s performance and ticket purchases can be found at https://apps.appstate.edu/

