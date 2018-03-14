Political Activism is a Bus Ride Away—March for Our Lives Bus Departs for D.C. Next Saturday

Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 2:45 pm

By Luke Weir

A busload of High Country activists will depart in the early hours of the morning March 24 to make the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., according to participants.

“March For Our Lives is created by, inspired by, and led by students across the country who will no longer risk their lives waiting for someone else to take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings that has become all too familiar,” according to the official website’s mission statement.

Dr. Susan Dean, professor at Lees-McRae College and Appalachian State University, will be on the bus ride from Boone to D.C. next Saturday.

“We’re encouraging people in the community that want to participate in the March for Our Lives rally in Washington,” Dean said. “It’s a great way to get into D.C., do the march and get out without having to worry about driving, traffic, personal belongings or anything like that.”

According to Dean, the round-trip bus ride will depart the Boone Mall parking lot at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 24 and arrive in D.C. around 11 a.m. Following an afternoon of March for Our Lives, the bus will leave D.C. around 6:30 p.m. and be back in Boone at 2:30 a.m. on March 25, Dean said.

Dean said there are still a few seats left on the bus, which can be reserved on the Rallybus website. She also said the bus will act as a secure place to store personal belongings during the march.

“As a teacher of over 30 years, as a mother and as an American citizen, I am concerned about the ubiquity of rapid assault weapons, and the rate at which people can buy them,” Dean said of her participation.

Appalachian State student Laura Reilly said she will be riding the bus from Boone to D.C. as part of a personal resolution to be more politically involved.

“Sure, it’ll be a bit of a pain to stay up after work, get on the bus, make it all the way to D.C. for the march and back, but it’s worth that inconvenience to participate and make a difference,” Reilly said. “There’s no harm in stricter gun laws.”

For more information about the rally, as well as information on more than 700 affiliated marches worldwide, visit marchforourlives.com. Also, stay tuned to High Country Press for coverage of the local March for Our Lives rally through downtown Boone to Appalachian State University campus March 24 at 2:30 p.m.

NOTE: At the time of press, rallybus.net is unavailable due to technical difficulties.

