Police Procession Arrives to Downtown Boone, Welcomed by Supportive Community Members

Published Friday, April 30, 2021 at 3:19 pm

Hundreds of community members of the High County waited in silence for a police procession escorting Sergeant Christopher D. Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan S. Fox, who were killed in the line of duty on April 28, to arrive in downtown Boone.

The procession left Winston-Salem around 1 p.m. and swiftly made its way to Watauga County.

Individuals lined the sidewalks of King Street and stood in support, with many people placing their hands across their hearts.

It was a solemn event, as around 2:50 p.m. a hearse led the procession of law enforcement vehicles through King Street going toward the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

The procession included around 100 to 200 marked and unmarked units from the Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and neighboring law enforcement personnel.

Once at the funeral home, officials gathered for a moment of silence and saluted for the fallen deputies.

Photos by Ken Ketchie