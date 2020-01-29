Piedmont Federal Savings Bank Adds Two New Board Members

Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:49 am

Piedmont Federal Savings Bank just announced the addition of two board members, Richard E. Shore Jr. and Virginia Hardesty.

Richard E Shore Jr. elected to Piedmont Federal Savings Bank board

Richard E. “Ricky” Shore Jr., former president and owner of Aladdin Travel and Meeting Planners, was recently elected to Piedmont Federal Savings Bank’s Board of Directors. Shore previously served as a director for Piedmont Federal from 2015-16.

Shore joined Aladdin in 2004 and took ownership of the company in 2011. Aladdin handled corporate travel, event and vacation planning, and study abroad logistics for U.S. based clients before being purchased by Direct Travel in 2018. Prior to Aladdin, Shore spent 25 years with Wachovia Bank.

“We are delighted that Ricky has returned to serve on the Board,” said Scott Cawood, Chairman of the Board. “His strong business and financial background, in addition to his commitment to and knowledge of our community will be assets in ensuring Piedmont Federal’s continued success.”

Shore is active in the community, having served on boards for Kaleideum (formerly The Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem), DataMax Corporation, The Food Bank of Northwest, NC, Senior Services, Forsyth Tourism Development Authority, Rotary Club of Winston-Salem and many more. Several organizations where Shore donates time and resources include Crosby Scholars, Salem College, Horizons Residential Care Center, and RJ Reynolds High School.

Shore expressed that he is delighted to serve on the board of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank.

“I look forward to contributing to the continued strength and stability of Piedmont Federal.”

Virginia Hardesty elected to Piedmont Federal Savings Bank board

Virginia Hardesty, proprietor of Forsyth Seafood Market & Grill, was recently elected to Piedmont Federal Savings Bank’s Board of Directors.

Hardesty has spent over 36 years with Forsyth Seafood Market & Grill, which she founded with her husband, the late Charlie Hardesty. Her entrepreneurial endeavor has resulted in a thriving seafood business for over three decades. Hardesty was honored as one of the “Distinguished and Influential Women in Winston-Salem” in 2013.

Hardesty previously worked at Western Electric/AT&T in positions of increasing responsibility. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from North Carolina A&T State University and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Wake Forest University.

“Virginia’s experience as a small business owner and in the corporate world are valuable assets in serving on Piedmont Federal’s Board. We value her input as we expand services to local businesses in our market,” said Scott Cawood, Chairman of the Board.

Hardesty is looking forward to serving on Piedmont Federal’s Board of Directors. “I am excited to serve on the board of a local bank, founded here, that is committed to helping local residents and local businesses. I look forward to using my experience to contribute to Piedmont Federal’s continued success.”

Related Articles

Comments

comments