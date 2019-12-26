Piedmont Federal Charity Event at Appalachian Theatre Draws Full House on December 20

Published Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 9:39 am

Free Movie Showing Raises Funds for Hunger and Health Coalition of Watauga County

The community rallied to support Hunger and Health Coalition on Friday evening filling The Appalachian Theatre to capacity for a showing of the holiday classic, It’s a Wonderful Life. Piedmont Federal Savings Bank sponsored the event opening the newly renovated theatre to the public for a free showing of the movie in exchange for donations to support Hunger and Health Coalition of Watauga County. Monetary donations went to the Backpack Food Program for children at risk and non-perishable food items were accepted for the Food Pantry Program.

This was the first year Piedmont Federal has done the movie event in Boone. Similar free movie showings have been in place in North Wilkesboro and Winston-Salem for several years. “The event in Boone far surpassed our expectations bringing the community together for a free movie and a chance to support a great organization,” commented Ginger Salt, Senior Vice President – CMO, Piedmont Federal. “Hunger and Health Coalition does wonderful work throughout the region and we were honored to be a small part helping in that work.”

Hunger and Health Coalition of Watauga County has grown from a closet into a county-owned facility allowing for a myriad of programs designed to assist neighbors in need. The organization addresses the needs of vulnerable populations providing emergency assistance while striving for long-term solutions.

Piedmont Federal has been in Boone for more than 46 years. Organized as a mutual rather than a stock-based bank allows Piedmont Federal to support the communities it serves at a higher level. Events such as this one at Appalachian Theatre are part of the bank’s efforts to pull together public private partnerships serving community needs. “Piedmont Federal is always searching for ways to give back to our communities and has been a supporter of the Appalachian Theatre renovation from the start. When we had the opportunity in 2015 to tour the facility at the beginning of the renovation process, we knew this was the perfect venue and setting to offer the kind of show that has been so successful for the Wilkes and Forsyth County areas,” said Diana Proffit, the assistant vice-president, and branch manager of the Boone office.

