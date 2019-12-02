Rain Holds Off Long Enough for Annual Blowing Rock Christmas Parade

Published Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:47 am

By Nathan Ham

Mother Nature cut Blowing Rock some slack over the weekend with the rain staying away on Friday for the lighting of the town and on Saturday for the annual Christmas Parade.

Holiday events started on Friday with the lighting of the town and the tree. Santa Clause took time out of his busy day to make an appearance at Memorial Park and some bands were on hand to play music for the gathering crowd. Around 5:45 p.m., Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers brought in the arrival of the Christmas spirit with officially lighting the Christmas Tree and the lights throughout the town.

“That was probably a record number of people here in our park, it was packed. It was an awesome event and people really seemed to enjoy themselves,” says Jennifer Brown, the Director of Parks and Recreation for Blowing Rock.

Crowds gathered once again on Saturday for the annual Christmas parade and once again, it was a terrific turnout for the celebration.

“It was a great event and we were very happy that the rain held off for our parade. It was one of the largest crowds we’ve seen and it looked like everybody was happy and enjoyed themselves,” Brown said.

People are invited to come out to Blowing Rock and see the beautiful Christmas decorations during this holiday season.

Parade photos by Ken Ketchie

