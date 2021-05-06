Pictures From A Solemn Day as Deputies Are Memorialized in a Service Attended by Thousands

Published Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 5:20 pm

It was a solemn day for the High Country as the funeral service honoring Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox came to an end around 5:10 p.m. on May 6.

Family members, friends and members of the law enforcement community from all parts of the state and region came together to honor the lives of the two lost officers.

Thousands packed the Holmes Convocation Center to say goodbye to Sgt. Ward and Deputy Fox.

Sgt. Ward, 36, an eight-year veteran in the field of law enforcement, began his career at the Beech Mountain Police Department in 2013 before joining the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, where he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Deputy Fox, 25, a two-year veteran of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, was a K-9 officer who handled Watauga County Sheriff’s Office K-9 “Raven.” Prior to joining the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, he was a full-time deputy with the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.

Both Sgt. Ward and Deputy Fox died in the line of duty after responding to a welfare check in Boone on April 28.

The service was live streamed by AppTV and is also available on the Watauga County Emergency Services Facebook page.

Pictures by Ken Ketchie