Picture Perfect Day For Halloween In Downtown Boone With Hundreds Dressed For The Occasion

Published Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 12:00 pm

By Hailey Blevins

Yesterday evening, Downtown Boone’s King Street was closed off from Appalachian Street down to Water Street starting at 4:30 p.m. for the 18th annual Boone BOO! Over 70 businesses participated in the event, handing out candy, dressing up and decorating. Boone experienced a warmer Halloween that usual this year. The wind that has plagued the High Country for the past few weeks seemed to let up for the event, though it is back today. Lane commented on this, “It was a perfect day, perfect weather. Just a wonderful event!”

Ran by the Jones House, Boone BOO brought in a large crowd as Lane Weiss, the Downtown Development Coordinator, noticed. “I feel like it’s the biggest one I’ve seen, personally. I think the weather helped. It was absolutely packed; it was so much fun!” Lane said.

The event was a busy one with people of all ages dressed up in a variety of classic and creative costumes, all ready to collect some candy on King Street. “There were some great costumes!” said Lane. “I even saw one family dressed up as a smore. It was two graham crackers and the little boy was dressed up as a marshmallow in the middle.”

“I just thank everyone for their support. From the businesses, public works, and cultural resources to police and fire. We have a great Downtown. It’s nice that it’s so well supported,” said Lane.

Two bouncy houses were set up at the Jones House during Boone BOO, and there was also games on the lawn and Twist the Balloon Man. Volunteers from Appalachian State University were dressed up as well as they helped with the activities at the Jones House. Pilar Fotta, the Director of Cultural Resources for the Town of Boone, noted, “We had several teams [volunteering] from ASU athletics, and we also had local people who volunteer.”

From 3:15 to 4, there was a magic show at the library to kick of the event. From 4 to 6, activities were available at the Jones House. Teams from App State Athletics were in attendance, the house was set up half as a haunted house and half as a silly house for students and kids to go through and there was trick-or-treating. And from 5 to 6, there was trick-or-treating with the Downtown merchants.

Pilar was excited about the turnout for this year’s Boone BOO, saying, “I thank the community for coming out and supporting us in our 18th year. We had a really great crowd. The weather was perfect and it was just a great event. We had a really good time and hope everyone enjoyed themselves and we’ll see them next year!”

With such a supportive community in Boone, it’s easy to see why Downtown Boone was so crowded during yesterday’s events.

Pictures by Ken Ketchie

Comments

comments