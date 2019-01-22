Photos, Race Results & Team Standings from Second Week of SMARL’s 2019 Season

Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 10:16 am

The second race of the 2019 Sugar Mountain Adult Race League (SMARL) took place Monday night at Sugar Mountain Resort on Big Birch slope. SMARL takes place on six Mondays in January and February and is now in its 14th year as an after-work, “beer league” for local skiers and snowboarders in the High Country.

SMARL is sponsored by Sugar Mountain Resort and Ski Country Sports.

Skiers and snowboarders braved the cold temperatures that bottomed out at around 11 degrees for the racing action Monday night.

After this second race Team Sugar and Ski Country A are tied for first place in the ski division and Scooch Legs leads Edge of the World by one point for first in the snowboard category.

Austin Oliver had the fastest time down the slope on skis in 19.72 seconds and Austin Burr had the fastest snowboarding time of 25.37 seconds.

“Sugar has made a ton of snow and had really good coverage. Skiing was really good, some of the best conditions we’ve had all year. We had a decent crowd out there for it being so chilly,” said Bill Leonard, the owner of Ski Country Sports in Banner Elk.

Banner Elk Cafe provided a dinner of baked ziti and salad for the skiers.

This year, SMARL is also doing a special fundraiser for scholarships to help skiers and snowboarders on the Sugar Mountain Skiing and Snowboard Team Last week, a raffle was held for a $50 gift card for Ski Country Sports and this week a pair of electric goggles were raffled off. Last week raffle tickets brought in $116 dollars and this week tickets raised $190 dollars.

The camaraderie-filled league is capped at 100 participants and sells out very quickly each fall when registration opens at Ski Country Sports in Banner Elk.

