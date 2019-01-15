Photos, Race Results & Team Standings from First Week of SMARL’s 2019 Season

Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 3:29 pm

The first race of the 2019 Sugar Mountain Adult Race League (SMARL) took place Monday night at Sugar Mountain Resort on Big Birch slope. SMARL takes place on six Mondays in January and February, is now in its 14th year as an after-work, “beer league” for local skiers and snowboarders in the High Country.

SMARL is sponsored by Sugar Mountain Resort and Ski Country Sports.

There are 12 teams participating this year; 8 teams comprised of skiers and 4 teams made up of snowboarders. Each team member gets two runs on the course with their fastest time determining their score according to an age handicap system. The top four finishers of each team helps determine the team’s overall score and determines weekly standings and ultimately the overall winner at the end of the season.

Over 75 racers were on hand for the first race, which saw Trey Woody post the fastest skiing time at 20.96 seconds on his second run. For the snowboarders, Austin Burr posted the fastest time of26.07 seconds on his first run.

After this first race Team Sugar and Ski Country A are tied for first place in the ski division and Edge of the World and Scooch Legs are tied for first in the snowboard category.

The camaraderie-filled league is capped at 100 participants and sells out very quickly each fall when registration opens at Ski Country Sports in Banner Elk.

See individual results, team standings and pictures from Week 1 below:

Photos by Ken Ketchie

Racer Results – Week One

Scenes From The Race Course

