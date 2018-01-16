Photos, Race Results & Team Standings from 2nd Week of SMARL’s 2018 Season

Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 10:31 am

The second race of the 2018 Sugar Mountain Adult Race League (SMARL) took place Monday night at Sugar Mountain Resort. SMARL takes place on six Mondays in January and February, is now in its 12th year as an after-work, “beer league” for local skiers and snowboarders in the High Country.

SMARL is sponsor by Sugar Mountain Resort and Ski Country Sports.

There are 12 teams participating this year; 8 teams comprised of skiers and 4 teams made up of snowboarders. Each team member gets two runs on the course with their fastest time determining their score according to an age handicap system. The top four finishers of each team helps determine the teams overall score and determines weekly standings and ultimately the overall winner at the end of the season.

Over 90 racers were on hand for the first race, which saw Andrew Jochl post the fastest skiing time at 28.74 seconds on his first run. For the snowboarders, Andy McDaniel posted the fastest time of 38.58 seconds on his first run.

After this first race Team Sugar is in first place in the ski division and Edge of the World and Skootch Legs are tied for first in the snowboard category.

