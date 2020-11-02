Photos from Vice President Mike Pence’s Visit to Boone and Alliance Bible Fellowship on Sunday

Published Monday, November 2, 2020 at 12:05 pm

By Harley Nefe

On Sunday, Nov. 1, Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Boone to attend a worship service at Alliance Bible Fellowship with Rev. Franklin Graham.

Pence arrived at the Hickory Ridge Airport around 7:30 a.m. Then he traveled to Boone and arrived at Alliance Bible Fellowship, located at 1035 N.C. Hwy 105 Bypass, around 9 a.m.

At the church entrance, Pence met Graham, who is the president of Samaritan’s Purse and lives in Boone.

Alliance Bible Fellowship greeted Pence with applause, and he received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Social distancing measures were in place, as there was a limited capacity in the church and everybody wore masks.

This occurrence was not part of a political rally, and the Vice President did not make any comments while at the church.

After the service, Pence traveled back to the Hickory Regional Airport. Along the roads in Boone, the Vice President was greeted by well wishers cheering, holding signs and taking pictures.

At the Hickory Regional Airport, there were crowds of people waiting for President Donald Trump’s campaign rally to take place later in the day at 6 p.m. People were gathered more than six hours ahead of the time the President was scheduled to arrive.

Pence made a few comments to the crowd saying that he just came from church in Boone, and it was a “great way to start the day.”

He further said, “If you have the time to bow your head and bend your knee, like I was able to do with my good friend Franklin Graham at his home church over in Boone this morning, I’d encourage you to do that, too. It would be a good time to pray for America, and when you pray, pray with confidence.”

After remarks encouraging people to vote and a brief campaign speech, Pence made his return to Washington, D.C.

Photos by Ken Ketchie