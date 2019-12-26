Paulette Marty Presents to High Country Writers on January 9

Published Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 3:23 pm

High Country Writers welcomes Paulette Marty as the presenter at their meeting on Thursday, January 9 at the Watauga County Library at 10 a.m. Her topic will be “Following your interests into the unknown.” Programs are co-sponsored by the library and the public is invited.

Dr. Paulette Marty is a professor in the Department of Theatre & Dance at Appalachian State University. Her most recent publication is a book titled “Contemporary Women Stage Directors” where she interviewed 27 female directors and “gathered their comments into a book.” She has published in various theatre journals and periodicals, including Medieval English Theatre, Theatre Survey, Theatre Symposium, and American Theatre. Dr. Marty is also a dramaturg, a theatrical editor, and director.

“As a director myself, I’m really interested in the process other directors follow in their work,” Marty explained. “I’ve seen a lot of great work over the past decade by mid-career female directors, but noticed they were woefully underrepresented in the literature on the subject.”

Marty received her B.A. in theatre from the College of Saint Benedict and her M.A. in Renaissance Drama from the University of Warwick in England. She received her Ph.D. in theatre and drama from the University of Wisconsin—Madison. She currently teaches a variety of classes including Early Theatre History and Literature, Modern Theatre History and Literature, Page and Stage, Directing, Production Dramaturgy and Oral Interpretation of Literature.

High Country Writers has been “energizing writers since 1995!” Regular meetings are at the Watauga County Public Library on the second and fourth Thursdays of most months from ten until noon and speakers’ presentations are co-sponsored with the Library. HCW members present writing skills workshops at Blue Ridge Artspace the first Thursday of the month, and partner with the Watauga County Arts Council in hosting these workshops.

For more information and a current calendar, visit the website: http://www.highcountrywriters.org. Guests are welcome.

