Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center to Close on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1:53 pm

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System is making the difficult decision to close the Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center effective March 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The decision was made given the extraordinary events of the past few days, including the president’s recent recommendation that all gatherings should be limited to no more than ten people.

The Wellness Center will remain closed for at least two weeks, at which time we will reevaluate the situation. Member billing will be adjusted for this period of closure, and any applicable late fees will be waived for the month of March.

We understand that the Wellness Center is an integral part of many people’s daily lives and routines. During this unprecedented time, we feel that this closure is a necessary step in ARHS’s efforts to flatten the curve and reduce the impact of the COVID-19 virus.

Due to medical necessity, patients will still have the option to receive physical therapy and occupational therapy services at The Rehabilitation Center. For more information about The Rehabilitation Center, please call (828) 268-9043.

Thank you for your patience as we work together to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep our community safe.

For questions regarding closure of the Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center, please call 828-266-1060.

For more information about the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System’s response to COVID-19, visit apprhs.org/COVID19

