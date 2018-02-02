Overnight Snows and Icy Roads Have Closed Public Schools Again For Friday

Published Friday, February 2, 2018 at 10:00 am

Snow and ice covered rural and back roads across the High Country Friday morning have closed public schools again today. This will be the twelfth day missed for area schools. As the Avery County School announcement said, “If the groundhog sees his shadow today, one can probably guess that he doesn’t have any kids!” Ray’s Weather says we should see sun later today but also notes that it won’t be in time for the Groundhog to see his shadow around these parts. But even without seeing his shadow Ray thinks an early end to winter this year has pretty low odds. Today stays cold and windy with more snow expected Saturday evening and again Sunday evening with us seeing 2”-5” of accumulations by Monday morning. The main roads are in good shape this morning but with snow flurries still causing snow coverage in some areas. See Ray’s Weather forecast here: RAY’S WEATHER

Pictures from 8:30 Friday morning

