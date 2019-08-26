Over 900 New Voters Register During App State’s Move-In Weekend Voter Drive

Published Monday, August 26, 2019 at 1:06 pm

By Nathan Ham

Volunteers were able to get a total of 905 new voters to register to vote in Watauga County as part of a move-in weekend voter drive on Appalachian State’s campus. Those numbers were provided by the Watauga County Board of Election.

The volunteer drive was organized by Lee Franklin, the Field Director for the Watauga County Democratic Party.

The latest voter registration drive now puts the total number of registered voters in Watauga County to up over 43,000 according to data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Watauga County Voting Party Breakdown

Democrat: 11,279

Republican: 13,103

Unaffiliated: 18,318

Libertarian: 475

Green: 9

Constitution: 7

Watauga County Voting Demographics

White: 39,506

Black: 929

Hispanic: 2,682

American Indian: 70

Other: 2,686

Male: 19,733

Female: 22,580

Data provided by the North Carolina State Board of Elections

