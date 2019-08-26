Over 900 New Voters Register During App State’s Move-In Weekend Voter Drive

By Nathan Ham
Volunteers were able to get a total of 905 new voters to register to vote in Watauga County as part of a move-in weekend voter drive on Appalachian State’s campus. Those numbers were provided by the Watauga County Board of Election.
The volunteer drive was organized by Lee Franklin, the Field Director for the Watauga County Democratic Party.
The latest voter registration drive now puts the total number of registered voters in Watauga County to up over 43,000 according to data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
Watauga County Voting Party Breakdown
Democrat: 11,279
Republican: 13,103
Unaffiliated: 18,318
Libertarian: 475
Green: 9
Constitution: 7
Watauga County Voting Demographics
White: 39,506
Black: 929
Hispanic: 2,682
American Indian: 70
Other: 2,686
Male: 19,733
Female: 22,580
Data provided by the North Carolina State Board of Elections