Over 7,300 Meals Distributed on the First #KeepBooneHealthy Takeout Tuesday

Published Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 9:54 am

A collection of 17 local restaurants and food distributors distributed a reported 7,326 meals during the first #KeepBooneHealthy Takeout Tuesday, held on March 31st. The effort was designed to encourage area residents to support local restaurants and food distribution programs during the COVID-19 crisis, while also complying with the directives listed in the State of North Carolina Stay-At-Home order.

Customers placed orders with local restaurants, utilized curbside, takeout, and delivery options, and enjoyed their meal in the confines of their home. Customers posted pictures of meals across various social media platforms and tagged posts with the name of the restaurant and the #KeepBooneHealthy hashtag.

The community count was generated from the reporting of total meals served from 16 area restaurants and the Watauga County Schools meal distribution program.

Provided social distancing and Stay-at-Home guidelines are followed, the Takeout Tuesday promotion is set to run weekly during the month of April. Reporting procedures will be adjusted to allow for an easier method for area restaurants to share their data. AppHealthCare endorsed the continuation of the promotion with the understanding that should a need for further tightening of the Stay-At-Home order becomes necessary, the promotion may need to be re-evaluated.

“The restaurants and distributors we’ve spoken with have appreciated the creative support shown by local customers during these difficult times,” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “The Takeout Tuesday promotion helps keep these businesses top-of-mind, customers aware that takeout that options are available every day, and these meals can be secured while in full compliance with the Stay-At-Home order.”

In addition to supporting area restaurants and utilizing the Watauga County Schools meal distribution program, customers can purchase meals for Hospitality House. Social distancing guidelines have altered the organization’s ability to prepare meals for individuals and families that are experiencing homelessness.

“The total number of meals served in this community on a daily basis shines a light on the need for creative food distribution methods during this time,” said Jackson. “Members of our community are working long hours to ensure that all who are in need have access to food. Supporting local restaurants keeps them open and supplying food to a broad range of customers. That ultimately helps provide more people in our community access to food. Not everyone has the means to cook, and many meal distribution programs are working at or beyond capacity to meet community needs. More restaurants open means more access to food for all in need of a meal.”

#KeepBooneHealthy is a community messaging campaign organized by the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, with content creation and promotional assistance provided by Destination by Design and the Downtown Boone Development Association. Additional information can be found at www.facebook.com/ keepboonehealthy .

For more information about a broad range of available assistance during the COVID-19 crisis, visit www.boonechamber.com/ localresponse .

If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at 828-264-2225 or email [email protected].