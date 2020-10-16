Over 5,000 People Voted on First Day of Early Voting Through Absentee by Mail and One Stop Early Voting in Watauga County

Published Friday, October 16, 2020 at 5:47 pm

By Harley Nefe

Director of Watauga County Board of Elections Matt Snyder said over 5,000 people voted by Absentee by Mail or through the One Stop Early Voting sites on the first day of early voting, which was Thursday, Oct. 15.

“It went great,” Snyder said. “We are so pleased with the turnout we had. Every site we had was busy. Everybody had a line in the morning. But after that initial rush has subsided, it was still steady at all of our sites. And most of our sites did at least what they had done in the past and some of the rural sites were well beyond what they have ever done in a day.”

October 15, 2020 – DAY 1 -Watauga County NC One Stop Early Voting Totals

Administration Building: 638

App State: 794

Blowing Rock: 356

Deep Gap: 502

Foscoe: 218

Western Watauga Community Center: 355

Total: 2863

With Deep Gap’s voting site having 502 votes cast, the number is at least four times what they normally do in a day, Snyder said.

He also said the Foscoe site, which is new, usually only cast 20-30 votes a day. Yesterday, their number was 218.

“I’m glad folks are taking advantage of the early voting sites,” Snyder said. “It alleviates pressure for Election Day and gives them a chance to pick a time that’s good for them, and if there’s a line they can always come back or go to another site that is not as busy. I highly encourage people to continue to take advantage of all the hours and days we are offering early voting because that’s what you should do this year. You should get out and vote either by mail or at one of our one stop sites.”

The Watauga County Board of Elections is still receiving envelopes of mailed-in ballots.

In addition, Snyder said Curbside Voting seemed to be doing well yesterday.

“I want to give a really big thanks to all of the election officials and staff that are working through this despite the Covid concerns,” Snyder said. “We couldn’t do it without them, and we are so grateful. We have had so many citizens in Watauga County step up for the first to come out and help us with the elections. We really appreciate it and they’ve done a wonderful job, and I’m just tickled pink that we got those folks in our county.”

Watauga County has six early-voting locations:

Watauga County Administration Building, Commissioners’ Board Room

814 W. King Street, Boone

Appalachian State University, Plemmons Student Union – Blue Ridge Ballroom

263 Locust Street, Boone

Blowing Rock Town Hall

1036 Main Street, Blowing Rock

Deep Gap Fire Department

6583 Old 421 South, Deep Gap

High Country Vacation Homes (Foscoe)

520 Church Road, Boone

Western Watauga Community Center

1081 Old U.S. Highway 421, Sugar Grove

Watauga County early voting hours:

October 15-30: 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

October 17 and October 24: 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

October 31: 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.