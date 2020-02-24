Over 2,200 Votes Counted During First Week of Early Voting in Watauga County

Published Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2:53 pm

By Nathan Ham

It was a busy first week of early voting at the seven early voting locations throughout Watauga County. A total of 2,217 voters filled out their ballots for the March 3 primary.

The largest number of votes was counted at Appalachian State’s early voting location on campus in the Plemmons Student Union with 1,163 ballots tabulated so far. The second-highest total has been at the Watauga County Administration Building on King Street with 509 votes counted. Blowing Rock has seen 173 early voters, the western Watauga location has had 143 early voters, followed by Deep Gap with 90, Meat Camp with 75 and Foscoe with 63.

Early voting will continue through February 29. Voting times for this week, February 24-28, are 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. and the final day for early voting will be on Saturday, February 29 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Watauga County will have seven different early voting locations:

Watauga County Administration Building – 814 West King Street, Boone

ASU Plemmons Student Union, Blue Ridge Ballroom – 263 Locust Street, Boone

Blowing Rock Town Hall – 1036 Main Street, Blowing Rock

Deep Gap Fire Department – 6583 Old 421 South, Deep Gap

Meat Camp Fire Department – 4797 NC HWY 194 North, Meat Camp

Western Watauga Community Center – 1081 Old US 421, Sugar Grove

High Country Vacation Homes – 520 Church Road, Foscoe

