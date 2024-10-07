Outages Down to 9,958 from a High of 63,000 Outages as of 6:30 pm Sunday

Lenoir, North Carolina (Sunday, 6:30 pm – October 6, 2024) – Blue Ridge Energy’s army of 500 line technicians, tree specialists, and grading contractors continue strong efforts to restore power to members in the wake of the worst storm to hit western North Carolina in decades.

As of Sunday, 6:30 pm, outages have fallen to 9,957 from a high of 63,000 outages when the storm first hit over a week ago. Much of Blue Ridge Energy’s infrastructure was washed away by flooding, and mudslides or demolished by hundreds of fallen trees and raging swift water.

Restoration efforts will continue in full force until every member has power, said Renee Walker, director of public relations. The cooperative also wants to take an opportunity to thank the public.

“Tonight, while we continue restoration work with our army of crews, we express our gratitude and say a sincere “thank you” for the community outpouring of support and encouragement,” Walker said. “So many have helped feed, house and take care of our crews in ways too many to list. Your thoughts and prayers for those in the field and all employees working behind the scenes supporting the effort is energizing.”

Blue Ridge Energy Line Technician Taylor Post is one of 500 in the field working to restore power to Blue Ridge Energy members.

