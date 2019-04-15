‘Our Parents Made the World Better’: Funeral Services Announced for Deep Gap Murder Victims

Published Monday, April 15, 2019 at 3:49 pm

By Nathan Ham

The funeral services for Jeff and Tanya Borlase, the parents who were killed in Deep Gap last week, will take place on Wednesday, April 17 at 2 p.m. at Alliance Bible Fellowship.

Jeff, 43, and Tanya, 44, were found dead on Wednesday night after deputies from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1174 Orchard Road to investigate a suspicious incident.

Tristan Noah Borlase, 17, was later apprehended in Johnson County, Tennessee and charged with two counts of murder. Tristan is one of eight children in the family.

As the community mourns the tragic incident that took place almost a week ago, the children who are dealing with the untimely loss of their parents at such an early age found the strength inside to write the obituary for both of their parents:

“Our parents never got the chance to live for themselves because they were always living for us. We can find comfort in the fact that they were each other’s true loves and that they are still together, looking down on us and grieving with and for us, but not in pain. Dad dedicated himself to working hard to provide for our family, but never missed a chance to hug us, tell us he loved us, leave a cute note on our windshield, come to a sporting event, or tell us he was proud of us. Dad led by example when he loved with whole heart, unconditionally, encouraging us to chase after God’s calling while supporting us in every aspiration. From the first day of his high school summer job, Dad knew he had met the woman he would spend the rest of his life with. And he did. He fell in love with good reason as Mom had to grow up way too fast, but allowed us to grow up slow. She was the most patient, forgiving, selfless person who would give too much of herself to make sure not only her children and family were okay, but also friends, strangers, and animals. Her life was devoted to praying, advocating for, and unconditionally loving her children. Jeff and Tanya were always an incredible joy to their parents, and always a source of pride. Every life who encountered our parents was left impacted, inspired, and changed. Our parents made the world better and we hope to continue that legacy, loving people, fiercely and reaching hearts for Jesus.”

A memorial fund has also been set up for the Borlase family. Memorial contributions may be made to a fund for the family, established by Blowing Rock Parks & Rec, in care of Autumn, PO Box 47, Blowing Rock North Carolina, 28605 (Please make checks payable to Alexis Borlase), or to the MSC Education Fund, in care of Manhatten Supply Company, 525 Harbour Place, Davidson, North Carolina, 28036.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation service is in charge of the arrangements.

Comments

comments