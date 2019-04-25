Opening Day of the Watauga County Farmers’ Market is Saturday May 4th From 8 till Noon

Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 4, 2018 – Opening Day of the Watauga County Farmers’ Market, 8am until 12pm at Daniel Boone Park, Horn in the West parking lot in Boone. Come experience the sounds, smells, tastes, and friendly atmosphere of the High Country. The Farmers’ Market has been the “place to be on Saturday mornings” since 1974 and this year promises to be even better!

We have the area’s finest selection of quality produce from local growers, as well as seasonal fresh fruits and berries, local jams, jellies, salsas, local honey, and hand-made soaps. You can also find fresh baked breads, cakes and pastries from our country kitchens, free-range eggs, fresh aged goat cheeses and also pimento cheese, locally pasture raised meats, fresh herbs, fresh-cut and dried flowers, wreaths and arrangements. Farm-based crafts including wool, birdhouses, jewelry, pottery, baskets, handcrafted yard art and garden furniture are offered by our skilled local crafters. In addition, there is also unique one-of-a-kind artwork from local artisans. There is always a large selection of plants, including annuals, perennials and shrubs.

We are excited to be adding several new vendors this year who are bringing handmade leather goods, natural soaps, smoked sturgeon and caviar, specialty cut flowers, smoked meats and BBQ along with n a local craft brewery, and an additional food truck specializing in biscuits. Look for new and unique items every week, as well as special events, live music, cooking demonstrations, and children’s activities, which includes a Kid’s Mini-Market twice a month.

Come and enjoy a freshly brewed cup of coffee, see old friends, and meet new friends, chat with farmers about their produce and artisans about their crafts and art, and enjoy the fellowship and be part of the excitement at Boone’s Town Square! For more information, go to www.wataugacountyfarmersmarket.com.