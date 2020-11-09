Open Enrollment for Health Insurance Through the Affordable Care Act Runs Through December 15th

Published Monday, November 9, 2020 at 9:41 am

With COVID-19 raging across America, it’s more important than ever to sign-up for health insurance. However, most people don’t realize they only have until December 15 to enroll or go without health care for 2021.

According to a new Health and Human Services report, health insurance premiums for benchmark Affordable Care Act exchange plans have decreased in 2021 for the third straight year in a row, and most shoppers will have more plan choices than ever.

5 Vital Facts About Signing Up For Coverage at HealthCare.gov:

#1: Sign up by December 15th. Open Enrollment starts on November 1st, but you must take action by December 15th, no matter if you’re returning or this is your first time getting covered. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the greatest health insurance losses in American history. Demand for coverage will be significantly higher this year, so beat the rush and sign up early.

#2: Coverage could be cheaper than you think. Last year at HealthCare.gov, 9 in 10 people qualified for financial help to make their monthly premiums more affordable. 4.7 million uninsured people were eligible for a plan with a $0 monthly premium.

#3: Shop and save. If you had coverage through HealthCare.gov for 2020, you should come back to update your information and compare your options for 2021. Every year, plans and prices change; you could save money by switching to a new plan that still meets your needs.

#4: Accidents happen and people get sick. One trip to the ER could cost more than monthly rent. Health insurance protects you from the unexpected.

#5: Free help is available. If you have questions about signing up or want to talk through your options with a trained professional, free help is just a quick call away. Call 1-800-318-2596, visit localhelp.healthcare.gov, or make a one-on-one appointment now.