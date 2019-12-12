Open Enrollment Deadline Approaching Quickly; Healthcare Signups Continue Through December 15

Published Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2:35 pm

By Nathan Ham

You still have time to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Healthcare Marketplace if you’re still trying to figure out how to best manage your healthcare coverage.

The final day of eligibility is Sunday, December 15. If you are unsure of how to go about this process, there are certified counselors across the High Country that can walk you step-by-step through the process.

“We don’t pressure people to sign up for anything. We’re not brokers, so we’re not making a commission or anything. We are certified application counselors here to help people,” said Alex Noriega with High Country Community Health, in a previous interview with the High Country Press. “It’s through the marketplace where people can sign up for their health insurance and apply for a tax credit based on household income and household size. Once we finish the application, it is a real-time process so they are able to immediately see the plans offered to them through the marketplace. I highly recommend people come in and look at all the options being offered, you never know if you might be able to save some money.”

Five Facts to Remember

Sign up by December 15. You must take action by December 15, no matter if this is your first time getting covered or if you are returning to shop and save. Coverage could be cheaper than you think. Last year, 9 in 10 people qualified for financial help to make their monthly premiums more affordable. In fact, 2 out of 3 HealthCare.gov customers can find a plan for $10 or less this year. Shop and save. If you had coverage through HealthCare.gov for 2019, you should come back to update your information and compare your options for 2020. Every year, plans and prices change, you could save money by switching to a new plan that still meets your needs. Accidents happen: Health insurance protects you from the unexpected. Accidents happen and people get sick. Free help is available. If you have questions about signing up or want to talk through your options with a trained professional, free help is just a call or quick away. Call 1-800-318-2596 or visit localhelp.healthcare.gov. If you are interested in speaking with the staff at High Country Community Health, call them at 828-773-7297 or go by the High Country Community Health office located at 108 Doctors Drive in Boone.

